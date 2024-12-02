Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $1.80 Million in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 99.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,042 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,293,000 after buying an additional 120,958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in VeriSign by 56.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 50.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 69,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after buying an additional 23,306 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at $622,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Trading Down 2.3 %

VRSN stock opened at $187.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.70. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.04 and a 1-year high of $220.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.19 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 55.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $233,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,593 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,670. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

