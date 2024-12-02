Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 5,092 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 45.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 73.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 494.7% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after acquiring an additional 60,606 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.4% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 52,098 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UHS opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.29. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UHS. UBS Group boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

