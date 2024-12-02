Baker BROS. Advisors LP Acquires 48,431 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,743,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,431 shares during the quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP’s holdings in Design Therapeutics were worth $9,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DSGN opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.77. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $339.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

