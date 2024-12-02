Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.21% of Bread Financial worth $5,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bread Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bread Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,092 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,161,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 212,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 645,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,772,000 after purchasing an additional 390,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH opened at $58.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.62. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.44 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.26 million. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. The trade was a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.