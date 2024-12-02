Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.57 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,168.1% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Phil M. Holzer sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $38,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,091.20. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,499.03. The trade was a 3.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.27. The company has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Daiwa America upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.07.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb



Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

