Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance
Shares of RAVE opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.51. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.
Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rave Restaurant Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.