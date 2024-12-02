Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Price Performance

Shares of RAVE opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.51. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.22.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RAVE Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Rave Restaurant Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

