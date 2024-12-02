Polaris (NYSE:PII) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Polaris from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Polaris from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $69.00 on Thursday. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.57.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.92%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Polaris will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 73.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Polaris by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 169,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth $535,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

