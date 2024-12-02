Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

RBLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 25,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,731,695 shares in the company, valued at $299,996,916.30. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total value of $115,639.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,179.80. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,013,607 shares of company stock valued at $48,434,122 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Roblox by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 53,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 5.0% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. Roblox has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.