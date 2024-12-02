Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get Trimble alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

Trimble Trading Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trimble

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. Trimble has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,898,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $364,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39,069 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 41.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $337,934,000 after buying an additional 1,594,732 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,647,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,976,000 after buying an additional 239,673 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,755,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,978,000 after buying an additional 434,065 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,056,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $127,692,000 after acquiring an additional 676,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

(Get Free Report

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.