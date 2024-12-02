Short Interest in ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF) Declines By 12.3%

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the October 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.8 days.

Shares of ACSAF stock opened at C$45.33 on Monday. ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios has a 12-month low of C$38.83 and a 12-month high of C$45.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.57.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

