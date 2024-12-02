Tradition Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.47.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

TJX Companies stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 2.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.