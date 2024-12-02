Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 17.9%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.11.
Fluidra Company Profile
