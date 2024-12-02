Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 17.9%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,700 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the October 31st total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 737.0 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

OTCMKTS FLUIF remained flat at $25.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.55. Fluidra has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $25.11.

Fluidra Company Profile

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

