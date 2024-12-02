Short Interest in ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Drops By 15.5%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,232,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the October 31st total of 6,189,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 280,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

ioneer Stock Up 19.0 %

GSCCF stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.15. 85,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12. ioneer has a 1 year low of C$0.06 and a 1 year high of C$0.25.

About ioneer



ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. Its flagship property is the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in the state of Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018.

