Short Interest in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Decreases By 16.7%

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of KFFB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

