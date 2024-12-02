S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in S&P Global by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $522.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $485.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.69 and a 52-week high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.