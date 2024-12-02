Arizona PSPRS Trust Invests $215,000 in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UWM. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 53,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 51.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 45,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $821,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Trading Up 0.8 %

UWM stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $30.15 and a 1 year high of $51.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34.

ProShares Ultra Russell2000 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. UWM was launched on Jan 23, 2007 and is managed by ProShares.

