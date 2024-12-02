The Descartes Systems Group (DSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.59 per share for the quarter.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.04). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of C$223.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$217.69 million.

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 0.2 %

DSG opened at C$165.10 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of C$105.80 and a 52 week high of C$166.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$149.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$139.04. The firm has a market cap of C$14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DSG. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.67.

Insider Activity

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Roszko sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$140.45, for a total transaction of C$3,216,305.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

See Also

