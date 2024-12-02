Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:OACCU)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences’ (NASDAQ:OACCU – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences had issued 17,500,000 shares in its public offering on October 24th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:OACCU opened at $10.10 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. III Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Featured Stories

