True Wealth Design LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 171 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $642,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,521 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $205.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.70 and a 12-month high of $243.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UHS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.50.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

