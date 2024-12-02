UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 1,547 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,065,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.65% of Teradyne worth $142,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $126.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $110.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.24 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $104,779.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total transaction of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

