UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,827,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,586 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $108,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Swedbank AB lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at $17,367,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMH opened at $38.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.74 and a 200 day moving average of $37.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $41.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $445.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.33%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

