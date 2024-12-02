Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,185,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,328 shares during the period. Vail Resorts comprises 2.4% of Bamco Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Vail Resorts worth $903,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $388,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,577,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 139.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $179.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.00 and a 52 week high of $236.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.33.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 147.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,547.83. This trade represents a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

