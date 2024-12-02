Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 70,983 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 70,983 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,530.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $127.59 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $24.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 184.20%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total value of $1,145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,864,657.56. The trade was a 3.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,962,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,114,595,059. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

