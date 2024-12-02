Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Short Interest Update

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 750,300 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 584,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VIK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Viking from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:VIK opened at $46.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60. Viking has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Viking by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fruth Investment Management lifted its holdings in Viking by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in Viking in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

