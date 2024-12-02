Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Monday,RTT News reports. They presently have a $175.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TOL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.87.

NYSE:TOL traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $163.91. The stock had a trading volume of 722,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,774. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.38 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.68.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,032.24. This trade represents a 33.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $3,955,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,382 shares in the company, valued at $35,029,273.86. This represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,435,800. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.4% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 12,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

