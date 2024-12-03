21,000 Shares in 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Purchased by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIBS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,259,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after buying an additional 85,757 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in 1stdibs.Com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV acquired a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth about $354,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIBS stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $142.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.59.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 million. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other 1stdibs.Com news, insider Matthew Rubinger sold 5,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $25,103.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,611 shares in the company, valued at $150,988.93. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 20,510 shares of company stock worth $86,279 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

