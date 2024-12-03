23,900 Shares in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Bought by Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC

Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBDC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 171.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Golub Capital BDC by 135.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $298,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 1,998,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,300.80. This trade represents a 1.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 110.64%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

