20,914 Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 263,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,610,000 after purchasing an additional 89,453 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $109.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.35 and a twelve month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

