5,422 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $825,948,000 after purchasing an additional 198,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,208,668 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $767,681,000 after buying an additional 304,386 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 7,049,945 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $443,301,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,289,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $310,722,000 after buying an additional 1,327,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in CVS Health by 17.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,843,402 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $178,793,000 after acquiring an additional 421,416 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.3 %

CVS opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.77. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.55. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.71 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

