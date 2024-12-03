Ascent Group LLC Invests $2.10 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 73,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Endeavor Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 149,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $4,194,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $51,458,040.70. This represents a 7.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925 in the last three months. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Endeavor Group stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

