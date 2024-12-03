Analysts Set Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Target Price at $51.33

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group
Altria Group Stock Performance
MO opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $58.03. The company has a market cap of $96.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.16.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altria Group
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.