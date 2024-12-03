Bamco Inc. NY Makes New $25.81 Million Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,808,000. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.21% of Duolingo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUOL. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Duolingo in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Duolingo from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Duolingo from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.33.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $346.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.36 and a beta of 0.79. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $364.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $192.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.19 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.51, for a total transaction of $311,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,001,597.60. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. This represents a 3.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,319 shares of company stock worth $5,134,526 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.