Analysts Set BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target at $8.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGCGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,278,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,817,000 after purchasing an additional 572,396 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 949,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after buying an additional 203,785 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 267,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $569.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 0.99.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for enterprises, small businesses, and mid-markets in the United States, North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaPacific. The company provides a platform for launching and scaling an ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integration into third-party services.

