10,870 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.44.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

