ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $8.73 Million Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cars.com worth $8,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 253.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 145.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total value of $89,846.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,985.18. This trade represents a 4.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonia Jain sold 24,971 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $492,927.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,980.46. The trade was a 9.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Performance

NYSE:CARS opened at $19.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Cars.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $21.24.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

