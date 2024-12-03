Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,051 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIV stock opened at $76.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.