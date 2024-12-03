Atom Investors LP Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 169.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in GE Vernova by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $337.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.35. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.16.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

