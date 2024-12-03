Atom Investors LP Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Atom Investors LP lessened its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Visteon by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in Visteon by 22.2% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $86.27 and a 12 month high of $131.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.60 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 46.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

