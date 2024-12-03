Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 286.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 144.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.62. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,534.08. This trade represents a 72.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock worth $27,637,427. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

