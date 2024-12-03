Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 136.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $496.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $471.53 and its 200 day moving average is $425.07. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $307.09 and a one year high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $1.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

