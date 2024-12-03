Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Display by 60.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $165.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $148.75 and a 52-week high of $237.00.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.