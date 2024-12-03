Benjamin Edwards Inc. Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,135,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,748,000 after buying an additional 124,305 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5,774.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,788,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,741,355 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,172,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,140,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10,658.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 912,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,082 shares during the last quarter.

NOBL stock opened at $108.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.09. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

