Aureus Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TKO. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TKO Group by 52.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TKO Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 39.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Trading Down 2.1 %

TKO Group stock opened at $135.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $681.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other TKO Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 31,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $3,560,543.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,822.56. The trade was a 42.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TKO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on TKO Group from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.43.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

