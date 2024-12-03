Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth $1,079,000. Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $1,454,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

PayPal Trading Down 0.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.77 and a 12-month high of $88.74.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

