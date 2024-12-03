Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 217,201 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7,335.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,201 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,664,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,933,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $938,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total transaction of $10,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,656.16. This represents a 40.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 900,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $61,975,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,136,890.88. This trade represents a 31.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock valued at $128,858,080 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of APH opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $74.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

