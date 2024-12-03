Benjamin Edwards Inc. Buys Shares of 64,044 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $187.15 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $148.94 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.87. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

