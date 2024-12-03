Atom Investors LP Purchases Shares of 4,760 VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000.

OIH stock opened at $302.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.71 and a 200-day moving average of $300.56. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $262.18 and a 12-month high of $353.25.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

