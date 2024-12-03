Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF) Short Interest Update

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BCAUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,639,900 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the October 31st total of 24,959,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 236,399.0 days.

Brilliance China Automotive Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCAUF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Brilliance China Automotive has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd is a consumer durables company in the Automobiles And Trucks industry.

