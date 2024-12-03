Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Eagle Point Income in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company.
EIC opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.85.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.43%.
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
