BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NDAQ. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $1,027,515.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,955.60. The trade was a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,075 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $950,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,268.75. The trade was a 10.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,811,808. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.